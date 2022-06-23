Second batch of Muslim pilgrims leave Tamale for Hajj

Hajj is an annual pilgrimage by Muslims

The second batch of 433 Muslim pilgrims left in the early hours of Tuesday from the Tamale International Airport (TIA) to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Islamic spiritual duties.

The first batch has since arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to start the sacred Islamic activities.



Four batches are expected to be flown directly from the Tamale International Airport(TIA) to Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The pilgrims were airlifted by a Saudi commercial airline, Airbus A 330-900.



It's been two years since pilgrims could not go to Saudi to perform their Islamic spiritual duties due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



This year, about 1,300 are expected to be airlifted from the five regions of the north to the Holy Land.



The Chairman of the Hajj Board, Sheikh I.C Quaye, addressing the media, said the number for this year's Hajj had been reduced tremendously.

He explained that the reduction in number resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Sheikh Quaye said the initial number was 6,700 across the country but had been reduced to 3000 due to COVID-19.



The chairman said this year's Hajj had been possible because the directives they gave them had been fulfilled.



He said all pilgrims took the two jabs of COVID-19 vaccines before they undertook the holy journey.



Sheikh Quaye told the pilgrims to abide by the rules and regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



He told them to be disciplined and law-abiding throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia.

He added that adequate measures had been put in place to ensure that their safety was assured.



Sheikh Quaye recommended the local organisers for the good work done.



The Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Alhassan Shani Sayibu, advised the pilgrims to follow the Saudi authorities' laid down procedures.



He told them to pray for blessings over Ghana and Dagbon as a whole.



He said we still need prayers for peace in Dagbon and development to come to the area and urged them to pray for more peace in Dagbon.