Second female MCE nominee in Eastern Region rejected

Comfort Asante (L) will be voted on again within 10 days

Comfort Asante, has become the second female chief executive nominee in the Eastern Region to be rejected after she failed to poll a two-thirds majority at her confirmation for the New Juaben North Municipal Assembly on Friday, October 8.

Madam Asante polled 15 out of 29 valid votes cast by Assembly members.



Her ‘Yes’ votes represent 52 percent, which falls short of the required majority for confirmation as per the Local Government Authority Act.



She is expected to be presented again within 10 days for second voting.

She becomes the second woman after Birim Central’s Victoria Adu to be rejected.



In all, five women were listed among 33 municipal and district chief executives (MCEs) for the Eastern Region.



So far, Abuakwa South’s Akosua Asabea Annoh was confirmed by 100 percent on Tuesday.