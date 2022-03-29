Second-hand fridge dealers in North Suntreso jubilate over the reopening of borders

North Suntreso second-hand fridge dealers have commended the government for boosting their business

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Second-hand fridge dealers in North Suntreso in the Bantama-Sub Metro have jubilated over the easing of restrictions on borders by the government which they claim would boost their dying business.



The dealers were filled with extreme joy after the President announced in his broadcast to the nation the ease of restrictions on borders imposed due to COVID-19.



Mr. Solomon Asante, a fridge dealer told GhanaWeb that the imposition of restrictions over the years have incredibly affected their businesses since their customers outside the country were not able to patronise their goods.



“Many of our customers are in the neighbouring countries. Many are from Ouagadougou hence they were not able to patronise the goods which have affected the country and our business as well. Also, the government should allow importers to import both new and second-hand fridges into the country. Because the second-hand fridges are as efficient as the new ones. This business also provides a source of employment for fridge-washers and mechanics,” he said.



Some of the dealers also indicated that in as much the country is in difficult times, the government should reduce the importation taxes and duties to help strengthen the growth of their businesses.



They noted that the high rate of duty at the port has made their businesses very difficult to acquire loans to clear their goods from the port upon arrival.

“In fact, the government has done well in lifting the ban but however we all know that we are in hard times but he should reduce the rate of duty to help increase our productivity and also increase the Gross Domestic Product of the country and that would stabilise the economy,” another fridge dealer added.



The second-hand fridge dealers at North Suntreso commended the government for taking bold steps to improve their businesses and also stabilise the economy of the country.



Background



On the eve of Sunday, March 27, 2022, President Akufo-Addo in his 28th coronavirus address to the nation on the measures taken to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic declared that the restrictions on land and sea borders have been lifted.



“As from tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, all land and sea borders will be opened. Fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without a negative PCR test result from the country of origin. Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana, who are not fully vaccinated, will have to produce a negative 48-hour PCR test result and will be offered vaccination on arrival," the president said.