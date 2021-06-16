Security Analyst, Adib Saani

Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has supported appeals to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the immediate removal of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh.

According to him, the IGP has displayed all the symptoms of incompetence and must not be kept at post to further compromise the nation’s security.



“I share in the view of those calling for the IGP to be fired. One symptom that exposes incompetence of someone is the fact that the person does not take responsibility for his actions.



For the IGP to associate increased crime rates in the country to high African crime wave is unfortunate and shows that he lacks any leadership ability,” he noted.



Adib Saani posited that for the IGP to have instructed banks to transport cash in bulletproof bullion vans only after the death of a police officer is unfortunate. He compared the use of makeshift bullion vans to “carrying huge sums of money and walking naked in the market. This makes you vulnerable.”



He observes the IGP has consistently displayed a lack of leadership. “He is acting indifferent and his inability to make sure police officers receive the myriad of things they need to ensure their safety and make their work effective is the more reason for which he should be fired. This proves his lack of commitment,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning show.

Security Analyst supports calls for the dismissal of IGP



There have been numerous calls from a section of the Ghanaian public for the dismissal of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, after a police constable, Emmanuel Osei was shot dead, escorting what is now being described as a makeshift bullion van.



The IGP reacting to these calls has stated that despite the alarming rate of insecurity in the country, citizens should be modest in their expectations from the police.



Addressing the family of the deceased police officer, the IGP said, “We are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana. There is no society in the world where there is no crime.



Even in the USA, UK and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven,” he said.