Security Service recruitment forms can never be free – Deputy Defense Minister

Deputy Defense Minister Hon Kofi Amankwaa Manu

The Deputy Defense Minister, Kofi Amankwaa Manu, has stated emphatically that Security recruitment forms in Ghana can never be free as some Ghanaians are expecting.

It would be recalled that former National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku prior to the 2016 general elections assured that security recruitment forms will be free if NPP wins the elections.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Akoma FM Morning Show hosted by Aduanaba Kofi Asante monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Deputy Defense Minister Hon Kofi Amankwaa Manu explained that Sammi Awuku’s statement about free recruitment forms under NPP’s government was just a political promise.



According to Kofi Amankwaa Manu, “When we advertise the security recruitments forms, we don’t force people to go and buy it but people buy it in their own interest so it can never be free.

“Sammi Awuku just expressed his opinion and it can never be the reality. So far as some people didn’t get the opportunity to be recruited after buying the forms doesn’t mean they have been cheated,” he explained.



“If Sammi Awuku talked about reducing the cost of security recruitment forms, that one is debatable but to give the forms out free can never be possible because security agencies spend a huge amount of money to print the forms.”