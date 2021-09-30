Security agencies must sit up and curtail all isolated robbery cases -Economist

Ghana Police Servive have assured the public of beefed up security in recent times

Chartered Economist Emmanuel Amoah Darkwa has underscored the need for the security agencies to curtail recent robbery cases especially ones involving bank-related robberies.

He said although these recent cases are isolated and will not necessarily have major implications for the economy, there was the need to address them.



He posited that as a country, we have to be mindful of how we curtail these cases, and more importantly, of the payment systems we can use.



He said if we adopt digital systems, we would not have to carry large sums of money to the bank or transactions.

Mr. Amoah Darkwa was also disturbed a staff of a bak was arrested in relation to a bank-related robbery adding, there was the need for people working in the bank to be well investigated before employed.



He stressed, ”the security agencies must be up and doing to curtail these isolated cases of robbery so that there would be stability which affects economic growth in the economy,” he added.