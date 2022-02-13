Security agencies to investigate wreaths bearing BOST MD’s name

Some of the wreaths laid at the premises of BOST

Board Chairman for Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company Limited, Mr Ekow Hackman says the Board has taken inventory of the laying of wreaths bearing the name of the Managing Director, Mr Edwin Provencal in front of the head office building in the early hours of Monday, 7th February 2022.

In a press release signed by Board Chairman, Mr Ekow Hackman and copied to Peacefmonline.com, he indicated the awareness of the Board of reports in the media about interviews allegedly granted by officials of BOST on the incident.



Additionally, he said that the incident had been reported to the appropriate security agencies for investigations to be conducted.

“Pending the outcome of the investigations, the board entreats Management and Staff of BOST to remain calm and to refrain from granting further interviews which may cast aspersions on any person or group either within or outside of BOST”, the statement read.



He, however, on behalf of the Board urged the management and staff of BOST to continue to work in harmony and remained focused on consolidating the gains the company has made in recent times.