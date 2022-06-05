Security agencies urged to remain loyal to the state

Participants at a security workshop held in Tamale

Source: GNA

Personnel of the security agencies have been urged to remain loyal to the nation and defend her independence and territorial integrity as well as the democratic institutions.

Mr Mohammed Nurudeen Ismaila, Director of Regional Integration Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, who made the call, urged the security agencies to play major roles to maintain peace by protecting citizens and property in the ECOWAS sub-region.



He was speaking during a two-day Northern Regional sensitisation workshop on protocols and conventions of ECOWAS, held in Tamale.



The workshop, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in conjunction with Media Response and the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, was to create awareness amongst various stakeholders and members of the public on the programmes and activities of ECOWAS.



Mr Ismaila encouraged ECOWAS Member States to work together to ensure peace and security in the sub-region.

He said President Akufo-Addo who chairs ECOWAS would continue to work to address issues affecting the sub-region particularly development within the sub-region.



Mr Samuel Dodoo, Executive Director of Media Response called on stakeholders to improve on grassroots participation in ECOWAS activities to promote the capacity building on the ECOWAS protocols.



Mr Ernest Amoabeng Ortsin, Head of Research and Communications, Media Response called on civil society organisations to interlink among the other State Members of ECOWAS to work together to implement ECOWAS protocols.