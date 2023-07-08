Security alertness of the NDC is at an all-time high – Captain Jabari hints

Retired captain John Kwame Jabari

First Regional Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region Retired Captain John Kwame Jabari has served notice to the Electoral Commission (EC), the security agencies, and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) that his party’s security preparedness is at an all-time high any ill-happenings before, during, and after elections 2024.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Ultimate FM and monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the retired Army officer warned “NPP came to misbehave in Assin North but we told them that, at this ground, we won’t react, we will rather teach them a lesson of maturity”



“It’s a new NDC now and we will not let anybody misbehave. From the NPP, the EC, and the security agencies, we will not tolerate any such nonsense, they know I know their blueprint wherever they plan to do ill we will thwart it and it is their nightmare”



“We are fully charged and ready for them any day. Some things happened in Assin North but I must say strategically there was no need to respond to them. They vandalized the communication officer’s car, the National Youth Organizer had his car vandalized, Deputy Communication Officer had his car vandalized by thugs led by Chairman Wontumi and Owusu Bempeh at that time I didn’t want to respond to them. We could have matched them boot-for-boot and vandalized their vehicles but there was no need, we could have given them ten times what they did” he said.

Captain Jabari concluded by saying the NDC is well aware of any threat by stakeholders in the election 2024



“It’s all about intelligence and not machomen, you don’t need to be a macho man to be on top of intelligence. Is the Ghana Army full of Macho men? Are they not able to deliver? It’s all about intelligence”



“We have perfected our security systems, we have brought a new light to security in NDC, we have moved from machoism and thugs we are at a new level. We will protect our members’ vote peacefully in 2024”, he hinted.