Security analyst slams Ejura Committee over ‘biased’ report

Adib Saani, a security analyst has hit out at the Justice Kingsley Koomson-led committee over what he describes as their ‘bias and one-sided’ report on the chaos that rocked the Ejura community on June 29, 2021.

This comes following the burial of murdered social media activist Ibrahim Mohammed, popularly known as Macho Kaaka.



Adib Saani noted in an Asaase FM interview that the committee’s report which was released on Monday, September 27, 2021 will not grant justice to the victims of the clash between the residents of Ejura and a joint police and military team.



He intimated that the committee’s report appears to whitewash the military and the regional minister, who in his view misconducted themselves.



He said that the committee should have proposed a probe into the specific case of the killings that happened.



“It’s not enough… some people interestingly have been left out and I’m quite surprised by that. I would have expected the committee to recommend a full-scale investigation into the killings, particularly those perpetuated by the military because there were a lot of confusion as to where the bullet was coming from… unfortunately the committee is silent about it,” Saani said.



He added: “The whole document is bias in favour of the military. Lives were lost and people are asking for justice and I don’t see anything here that will bring justice to the people. I don’t see anything about the regional minister who gave the order in the first place.

“I would have expected that the same punishment that we’re recommending to the DCE and the commander should have been the same for the regional minister.”



The committee’s report was released on Monday, September 2021 with a number of recommendations. It recommended that, compensation be paid to the injured and families of the deceased victims. It also appealed to government to build recreational centres in Ejura for the youth.



It further recommended that the District Police Commander of Ejura be transferred, adding that the Ejura MCE, Mohammed Salisu Bamba - who had already resigned - be dismissed.



“The Committee recommends adequate compensation for the families of the two deceased persons, namely, Abdul Nasir Yusif and Murtala Suraj Mohammed. Adequate compensation must also be paid to other injured persons, namely Louis Ayikpa (20 years), Awal Misbau (16 years) and Nasif Nuhu (30 years). These are the names known to the Committee.



“The Committee recommends the immediate transfer of the District Police Commander of Ejura, DSP Philip Kojo Hammond, first for his incompetence in handing the situation and for the fact that, his relationship with the community seems to have been damaged beyond repair.



“We further recommend the structural expansion of the Ejura Police Station and an increase in personnel,” parts of the report read.