Security delegation from Accra arrives in Nkoranza to resolve mayhem

A high-powered delegation from Accra, led by COP Tetteh Yehuno, arrived in Nkoranza in the Bono East region on Wednesday, May 18 following the disturbances in that part of the country.



The delegation is expected to have closed-door meeting with the Nkoranza police personnel at the vandalized Nkoranza District Police station, 3news.com reports.



They are also expected to visit the Omanhene of the Nkoranza Traditional Area, Nana Kwame Baffoe.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed that one person died and six injured when some youth besieged the Nkoranza Police Divisional and District Headquarters in protest of the death of a robbery suspect, Albert Donkor.



According to the police, six persons were injured as the protest evolved into a barbaric attack on its officers at the station and one of the injured persons died at the hospital.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the police added that six suspects in its custody managed to escape during the mob attack.



“On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the Nkoranza Police Divisional and District Headquarters were invaded by some irate mob who attacked the stations with all forms of dangerous implements. The mob were allegedly protesting the death of Albert Donkor, an armed robbery suspect who died during a police anti-robbery operation.



“Police responded appropriately to the situation including bringing in reinforcement teams from the Regional Headquarters and adjoining regions to restore law and order. Also, as a result of the attack, six persons were injured and sent to the St. Theresa's Hospital, Nkoranza… one of them died while receiving treatment and five others are currently on admission and responding to treatment,” portions of the police statement read.

The police said that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack on the police station, and it assured that persons involved in the attack will face justice.



It also indicated that the situation in Nkoranza is now under control with its personnel being massively deployed in the area.







