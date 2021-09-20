Security guard jailed for conniving with ex-worker to steal monies from mall

The two connived and stole GHS 50,000, $800 and some items from Marina Mall, East Legon

Source: GNA

A 23-year-old security guard who connived with an ex-worker to steal GHC50,000, $800, and some items from Marina Mall, East Legon, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Appearing before the Adentan Circuit Court, Emmanuel Nyarko pleaded guilty to the charges of conspiracy and stealing.



Nyarko told the Court presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah that he did not enter the Mall to steal the money and items.



He said because the CCTV cameras were in place, he stood outside and kept watch while his accomplice, Kofi Mensah who had been fired for misconduct, entered the Mall to steal.



Nyarko told the Court to have mercy on him because some of the money had been retrieved.



According to him, he received GHC15,000 and $200 and some items.

The prosecution informed the Court that the accused had no previous conviction.



The Judge, convicting Nyarko, said she considered his show of honesty but lack of loyalty.



According to the Court, the accused was to keep the Mall safe and therefore he should be the last person to exhibit such conduct.



It also considered his age, the fact that he had no previous conviction, his show of remorse, and the fact that some of the items had been retrieved.



The Court, therefore, sentenced Nyarko to 12 months on the charge of conspiracy and three years on the charge of stealing.

Sentences will however run concurrently.



The Court further ordered Prosecution to give to the complainant the retrieved items.



Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, the Prosecutor, said Jameel Muawad was the Manager of the East Legon branch of Marina Mall and the complainant.



Nyarko is a security guard at the Mall and Kofi Mensah is a former employee who was dismissed for misconduct.



Chief Inspector Lanyo said on Sunday, September 12, this year, at about 2:00 pm, Nyarko was on duty when Kofi Mensah approached him for some leftover bread at the Mall.

The prosecution said Mensah and Nyarko engaged in a brief conversation and ended up conspiring to steal some money and provisions from the supermarket.



The prosecution said Nyarko and Mensah stole GHC50,000 and $800 and provisions and alcoholic drinks.



The Prosecutor said Mensah left with the booty and later in the day, Nyarko met Mensah and he took his share.



The prosecution said during investigations, GHC15,400, $200, a deodorant, packet of cube sugar, milk, milk drink, and toothpaste were retrieved from Nyarko's room.



Additionally, the prosecution said GHC1,900 was found in Nyarko's Airtel Tigo money wallet.

According to the prosecutor, when the complainant later returned to work, he discovered the theft and reviewed the CCTV footage which disclosed the accused persons stealing the money and items.



A report was made to the Police at East Legon and Nyarko was arrested. During investigations, the prosecution said Nyarko admitted the offence in his caution statement to the Police.