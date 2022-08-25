Security has improved in Ashanti Region – Simon Osei-Mensah

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has said security in the region has so far improved significantly as compared to previous years.

According to the Minister, as the Chairman of the Regional Security Council (RESEC), he has led in an intelligence-led swoop which has not come to the full glare of the public.



Addressing the media at the Information Ministry's Meet-the Press series in Accra, Mr Osei-Mensah indicated that his strategy is not to parade suspects with weapons in public which he believes may put fear in the people.



He hinted that they do intelligence swoops almost every month but it is not announced to the public.



He made these comments on the backdrop of recent research by the Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) indicating that the Ashanti region is on record as the region to have recorded the highest number of violent incidences in Ghana from June-July 2022.

The report indicated that out of a total of 86 cases recorded from June 1 to July 31, 2022, the Ashanti region topped the list with 24 incidents, representing 28 per cent of the total incidents.



But in his response, the regional Minister debunked the report saying it lacks credibility.



In addition, Mr Osei-Mensah reiterated that fines have also been meted out to some illegal miners and admitted that prosecutions are low and not punitive enough.