Security heightened over fears of Burkina Faso bandits infiltrating Ghana

Soldiers At Borders.jpeg File photo

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Burkinabe bandits likely piloting attacks in Ghana, Police

Residents flee communities in the Upper East Region

Local Imam injured in attack in Upper East

Ghana’s security apparatus along the borders of the country in the Upper East Region is on high alert after intelligence reports suggested some bandits from Burkina Faso have infiltrated the country.

According to asaaseradio.com, the Upper East Regional Security Council issued a directive to the security officers to be on high alert, indicating possible attacks on Ghanaian communities by suspected Burkinabe bandits.

The report said that a communique to police commanders in the region indicated that the robbery gang, who had high military-grade weapons, may have already infiltrated some communities in the Upper East Region and are likely plotting an attack.

Meanwhile, an attack that reportedly happened during the weekend in the region led to a local Imam and several others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

This attack led to several women and children fleeing their communities to other communities in the Upper East Region.

