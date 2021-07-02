Security in Ghana very good, I don't feel threatened, unsafe – Head of EU Delegation

Diana Acconcia, EU Ambassador to Ghana

The Head of the European Union Delegation to Ghana, Diana Acconcia, has observed that the security situation in Ghana is top-notch.

“The general impression is that the security in Ghana is very good”, she told Ayekoo Ayekoo host Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM on Thursday, 1 July 2021 in an interview.



“I have never felt, personally, threatened or unsafe in Ghana”, she noted.



On the other hand, he noted, “we know that the situation in the region is very challenging”.



“There are the bordering countries to Ghana where, unfortunately, the security situation has deteriorated and there is also a deteriorating situation in the Gulf of Guinea in terms of maritime security”, she pointed out.

She said the EU is working with the government of Ghana to insulate the cocoa-producing country from the instability surrounding her.



“So the situation in the region is very challenging and we are working, as European Union, together with Ghana to ensure that these regional challenges are not going to spill into Ghana”, she added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, 9 June 2021, in his capacity as Chair of the ECOWAS Authority, paid a visit to Ouagadougou to sympathize with the President, Government and people of Burkina Faso, following a recent terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 160 persons.



Nana Akufo-Addo said the fight against terrorism and violent extremism is a collective one and assured President Kabore and the people of Burkina Faso of the support of the countries of ECOWAS towards ridding the region of this menace.