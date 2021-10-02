Security is a shared responsibility, cooperate with Police – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that security is a shared responsibility.

To that end, he said, the public should cooperate with the security officers and support them to perform their functions well.



“The prevention and detection of crime is a shared responsibility between the police and the public,” Mr Akufo-Addo said on Friday, October 1.



He further assured that the Police and other security agencies will deal decisively with threats posed by criminals.



“The police will deal decisively to the threats posed by these criminals,” he indicated.



His comments come at a time parts of the country have been plagued with robbery cases and other forms of crimes.



The Ghana Police on Monday September 27 arrested one Bukari Salifu, who is said to have provided weapons to armed robbers for their expeditions.

Bukari Salifu, 65, was arrested over the weekend following police intelligence.



Prior to his arrest, two suspected robbers who had been arrested when they attempted to rob motorists along the Koluedor-Sege-Accra road had mentioned Bukari Salifu as the one who provides them with weapons for their robberies.



But while ostensibly taking the police to the man, the two rather took the crime-combat team to a bush full of other armed robbers.



“There, the police came under fire as the suspects attempted to escape,” a press release signed by Acting Director-General of Public Affairs ACP Kwesi Ofori on Monday, September 27 noted.



The suspected armed robbers were shot in the process and were rushed to the Police Hospital, where they died.



They are Joseph Dagodzo and Mujahid Abubakar, alias Sule. Their bodies were deposited at the Police Hospital morgue.