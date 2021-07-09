Security man denies involvement in JB Danquah’s murder

J.B. Danquah Adu, the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North

Stephen Apraku, a security man at the house of J.B. Danquah Adu, the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, on the night of his murder, has denied any involvement in the killing.

The witness told the Court that he never knew one Sarkodie, a driver in the late MP’s house, per the allegation from the defence was the one who killed Mr Adu.



During his cross-examination, Mr Yaw Dankwah, the Counsel for accused persons (Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon, and Vincent Bossu, aka Junior Agogo) alleged that the witness was aware Sarkodie killed the late MP and he was his accomplice but Mr Apraku disagreed.



The witness disagreed with the Counsel that he (Apraku) knew the one, who killed Mr Adu.



Asked, who placed the ladder directly at the balcony of the late MP that led to his room, the witness said he was one the one and did not know who did.



The counsel suggested to the witness that nobody climbed the ladder and nobody came down from the ladder but rather, it was him (Mr Apraku), who provided access through the garage inside door without locking it that led to the house but the witness disagreed.



The witness said, the inner door of the garage the led to the house was always locked and he did not have access to that area but even if one was able to access the garage, it would be difficult to access that particular door from within the garage.

“I did not aid anyone or plan with anyone to kill Mr Adu, who was my Boss,” he added.



Asked, who called the ambulance to come for the lifeless body of the MP, the witness said he did not know, who did and he did not know who also certified the death of the his Boss.



The Counsel asked the witness that, why did he ignore Abraham’s information on noticing somebody in the late MP’s room after he left the room upstairs? The witness said it was because, he did not personally notice that and it would be difficult to relay that information to the Police, since he could not justify that.



The jury also wanted to know from the witness, whether there had been a log book, where staff, who worked in the house daily wrote their names in and the witness said previously, they used to but the late Mr Adu asked them to stop.



He said when the incident happened and he was invited to the Police station upon his return, those log books could not be found.



The case has been adjourned to July 13, 2021.

Asiedu and Bossu are being held for their various alleged roles in the cold blood murder of Mr Adu at his residence at Shaishie, near East Legon, on February 9, 2016.



Asiedu is additionally being held over robbery, while both face a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.



They have, however, denied the offences before a seven-member jury and they have been remanded into lawful custody.



