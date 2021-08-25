Security must be deployed to enforce COVID protocols in Kwahu West – Health Director

Nkawkaw is currently battling with increasing cases of covid-19 cases

Due to residents’ reluctance to adhere to covid-19 protocols, the Kwahu West Municipal Health Director Celestina Asante has called for the need to deploy security forces to ensure adherence to the covid protocols.

Nkawkaw is currently battling with increasing cases of covid-19 cases leading to a shortage of beds at the Holy Family Hospital.



Speaking on Agoo FM’s Morning Show Tuesday, Madam Celestina Asante expressed worry over the situation since the majority of the populace at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region do not wear nose masks which according to her it’s a major problem affecting the fight against covid-19.



"I am sad… just this morning on my way to the studio I was called to be informed that there’s a shortage of beds at the Holy family hospital due to the increasing number of covid cases but we have done our best so far as education is concerned. Now I am about to look for places to keep the covid patients at the various private hospitals and what am I going to do in case I don’t get any, we’ll have to send them to Koforidua for treatment. These patients need oxygen and there are no beds, the people just can’t be bothered, go to the town right now and see, no one is wearing the nose masks.”

She added: “I have consistently advised that the current weather is not good so we shouldn’t take certain things for granted. Wearing nose masks is one of the best ways to prevent covid. We recorded 52 cases yesterday and now about 10 people cannot find beds for treatment so the numbers keep increasing all the time.”



Madam Celestina Asante continued that, the fight against covid-19 in Kwahu West Municipality is gradually getting out of hand adding “I think the soldiers or the security agencies must come in. Both old and young ones, I am sure that is exactly what we want because we’ve pampered them too much, Nkawkaw has quite a number of radio stations as compared to Koforidua, thankfully you all give us the opportunity to speak to the people, it is painful no one wants to listen so when the soldiers come in, things might change.



Following the increasing number of cases, the Assembly is expected to hold a press conference to address the general public over measures put in place to combat the deadly covid-19 in the area.