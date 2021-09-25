Security personnel and residents trained on violent extremism prevention

It is part of efforts to promote sustainable peace for national development

Source: GNA

The Upper East Regional Peace Council has organized a training session to build the capacities of security personnel and stakeholders in the Bawku West District, on the prevention of violent extremism.

It is part of efforts to promote sustainable peace for national development.



The three-day workshop is aimed at creating awareness about the risks and vulnerabilities of border communities to violent extremism and the roles of stakeholders in preventing it.



The participants are residents from border communities including; Kansoogo, Sapeliga, Soogo, Teshie, Wednaba, Googo-Gatusi, Komaka and Zebilla.



State actors including; the representatives from the Ghana Police Service (GPS), Customs Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS), Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), and Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) were also present.



Speaking at the event in Zebilla, the District capital, Ali Anankpieng, the Upper East Regional Peace Council Executive Secretary, said the objective of the programme was crucial to the sustainability of peace and tranquillity in the country.



Mr. Anankpieng said although Ghana was recognized as a beacon of peace, that peace was threatened by the rising land and chieftaincy conflicts, violent crime, and the increasing cases of political vigilantism.

He said increased acts of violent extremism in the neighbouring countries also threatened Ghana's peace and border communities that were the most vulnerable.



He said it was therefore imperative to enhance the knowledge of border communities and security agencies in peacebuilding and early warning signs as preventive approaches to violent extremism.



The Executive Secretary said the Peace Council was committed to sustaining peace in Ghana and called on citizens to support the course.



Police Superintendent S.P Akabat, the Bawku Municipal Police Commander, said the programme would strengthen trust and increase partnership between border communities and security management services.



The programme is sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Government of the Netherlands, and Government of Sweden.