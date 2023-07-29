Security, respect, sex: McDan’s three most important things to women

McDan with his two wives, Abigail and Roberta

When it comes to women and how to deal with them, the Chairman of the McDan Group, Dr. Daniel McKorley, knows a little about what it takes to make them largely happy in this life.

Being married to two women, the McDan boss details some of the things that come up on top of those priorities for women.



Detailing this in his book, ‘The Path of an Eagle: Despair, Hope & Grace,’ Dr. Daniel McKorley listed security as the topmost thing for women.



In his three-pointer list, he placed sex at the bottom, while adding that when a woman is not respected and denied sex, it appears to her that she is not loved.



“I have made this personal observation: women would generally be peaceful when men are honest. It is through honesty that we earn their trust. Once a woman feels you are honest, once she believes you have nothing to hide, she tends to trust you. In my estimation, there are three important things that every woman holds dear to herself and they include security, respect and sex. A woman assesses how much she is loved in these three areas. When a woman is sure you are honestly giving her a fair share of these things, she is satisfied.



“When she feels insecure, is not respected and is denied sex, she feels you do not love her. It is through this understanding that I am able to carry my family along peacefully. In terms of tastes and preferences, my wives are different, but I am almost always ready to meet their expectations. It has not been easy, but God has been kind to me, so I am always capable of meeting them,” he wrote.



About McDan’s book, The Path of an Eagle: Despair, Hope & Grace

Daniel McKorley's autobiography, ‘The Path of an Eagle: Despair, Hope & Grace,’ offers a powerful yet gripping insight into the life of the author, and for the first time, enables a window into his total life experiences, the summation of which the public knows.



Having taken his time to detail his life story, the book offers a step-by-step account of his life and how the various experiences of his upbringing have shaped his current station and situation in life. His is a life of contrasts in which his successes in business and professional life sharply contrasts with his life of poverty growing up.



The overall structure of the book and the sequencing of the chapters makes for easy and enjoyable reading, and the everyday realities recounted in his words should both evoke empathy and identity in the reader.



If the title of the book insinuates comparisons with the eagle and its ways, it is because the author mimics the bird in its tendencies and has charted his life to reflect the fortunes of an eagle-a fitting simile given that the author's name means an eagle" in his native Ga tribe of Ghana. This book is an enchanting piece worth every reader's time.



AE/OGB