Security sector players hail appointment of COP Dampare as acting IGP

George Akufo Dampare has been appointed acting IGP effective August 1

• President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on July 21 announced the appointment of a new police chief

• The naming of COP Dampare as Acting IGP brings an end to the tenure of outgoing James Oppong-Boanuh



• A number of security sector players have largely hailed the new appointment



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, July 21, announced the pending retirement of Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh in a statement that also named his immediate replacement.



The statement read in part: “Until a substantive Inspector General of Police is appointed, in accordance with the dictates of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo has asked Commissioner of Police George Akuffo Dampare, Ph.D, to serve as acting Inspector General of Police with effect from Sunday, 1st August, 2021.”

With the announcement, security sector players have been offering their views on a number of issues ranging from priority areas the new police chief should focus on, challenges he is likely to face and whether or not he will eventually be confirmed as IGP.



GhanaWeb presents a number of these views as reported by media outlets since the announcement was made.



Security Analyst Adam Bonaa, speaking on Joy News TV



I was expecting this to happen by the first of July. We had a run of insecurity events that delayed his appointment. It's better late than never.

Currently, there is no structure. He needs to restructure the Ghana Police Service. Some of us want to see our police officers performing policing duties again.



Ophelia Mensah Hayford, Vice Chairperson, Defence & Interior Committee of Parliament



I think his appointment has come at the right time. At a time, where the trust in the Ghana Police Service has gone down. I'm positive that he is going to change a lot of things within the Police Service.



I think his priority will be to transform and restructure the Ghana Police Service. Knowing Dampare well and with our support, I know he is going to deliver expectedly.

Prof. Kwesi Aning of the Kofi Annan International Peackeeping Center



The level of rottenness in the Ghana Police Service contributed to this choice. Dr. Dampare is not a push-over. He has broad shoulders and has the right experience.



He is the right man who can bring Ghana Police Service to the right level we want. That is the IGP we are looking and that is the IGP we want.



He needs to bring some form of personal motivation. The Ghana Police Service needs it most especially at this time.

Security Analyst Adib Saani speaking on GBC



I have serious misgivings about acting (role). Because any one of them, any one of the commissioners can be an IGP, if you don't confirm there is always room for bickering, unnecessary lobbying, which takes their attention from the core duty of policing.



Besides, the acting IGP might also want to succumb to the whims and caprices of politicians in order to be confirmed. So even as acting, he has virtually been taken as hostage.



