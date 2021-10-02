Security services will deal decisively with criminals - Akufo-Addo assures

President Akufo-Addo with Acting IGP Akuffo Dampare

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reacted to concerns raised by the general public over safety and security in the country.

Speaking at the Graduation Ceremony of the 50th Cadet Officers Course of the Ghana Police Service, the President assured the public that his administration will deal with the growing rate of crime in Ghana.



The President said he was aware that recent incidents of violent crimes in some parts of the country had generated safety and security concerns from several sections of the public.



”I want to assure Ghanaians that the Ghana Police Service, and indeed, all the other security services, are determined to deal decisively with the threats posed by dangerous criminals and criminal syndicates.”



He explained that the Police was mandated by law to prevent and detect crime, apprehend offenders, and maintain the safety of persons and property.

The effective execution of this mandate is premised on building a professional police service that is accountable, responsive, transparent, trustworthy, and, which accommodates the concerns of the general public that it serves.



To him, we can help the Police succeed in this endeavour if we urge them and other security agencies on, and give them as much support and co-operation in the fight as we can.



Since I came into office in January 2017, a total of five hundred and sixty-eight (568) vehicles, including been presented by the government to the service, a fear unprecedented in its history, he claimed.