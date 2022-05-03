78
MenuNews
Twi News

See Adwoa Safo's son cruising in a convertible Lamborghini on his birthday

Adwoa Safo Son play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Adwoa Safo's son tries out his hands on the convertible

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On April 23, 2022, the absentee Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya cum Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, posted a video to celebrate her son on his birthday.

In the video made available on her Facebook page, the MP’s son is seen in an ash convertible Lamborghini, while trying out his hands on a few tricks on the car.

The car is lined inside with red leather seats.

Sarah Adwoa Safo’s caption for the video read:

“Happy Birthday Son. Proud of the purposeful young man you have grown to become. Mummy Loves you so much.”

It is, however, unclear how old this son of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP is, but here is the video below:





TWI NEWS

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How the Asantehene steps out
Nigel Gaisie on Alan-Bawumia race
Sam George slams John Kumah
Adwoa Safo's son cruising in a convertible Lamborghini on his birthday
NDC just won 100,000 votes with promise to scrap E-Levy – Kofi Bentil
Pratt 'clashes' with Akomea, Sefa Kayi over EIU report
'A new NDC gov't in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act' - John Mahama
E-Levy on tithe: John Kumah takes on Sam George
Sack Ofori-Atta without delay - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
Okoe Boye 'defends' commissioning of Lekma toilet
Related Articles: