See an old newspaper clipping of Mahama's father being welcome back home in 1963

John Mahama Father 1963 John Mahama's father, E. A. Mahama being received on his return from the foreign trip

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb has chanced on an old newspaper publication of the father of Ghana’s former president, John Dramani Mahama, when the former was a Deputy Minister of Industries.

In a newspaper clipping available to GhanaWeb, The Ghanaian Times reported on Monday, April 1, 1963, how Mr. Emmanuel Adama Mahama was received on his return from a foreign trip.

The politician had just returned from the German Democratic Republic (now Germany) and was received by the then Managing Director of the Ghana Agricultural Machinery Supplies, Mr. H. K. Djaba.

“Mr. E. A. Mahama (middle), Deputy Minister of Industries, being welcomed back to Ghana by Mr. H. K. Djaba, managing-director of Ghana Agricultural Machinery Supplies, at Accra Airport.

“The Deputy Minister went to Leipzig, German Democratic Republic, where he represented Ghana at the Leipzig International Fair,” the caption to the newspaper photo said.

John Dramani Mahama, who is Ghana’s immediate-past president, surely followed in the footsteps of his father, rising to the highest office of the land.

