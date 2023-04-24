30
News

See heartwarming photos of Asamakese Catholic Priest praying with Muslims on Eid Day

Reverend Attitson Prays With Muslims Rev. Attitson and his parishioners shared a happy moment with the Asamankese Muslim community

Mon, 24 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghanaian Muslim community on Saturday, April 22, 2023, climaxed their 30-day Ramadan fasting period.

For the Assistant Parish Priest of the Catholic Church in Asamankese, the day which was marked mainly with prayers and other activities, provided an opportunity to share love with his Muslim brothers and sisters and to also affirm the religious tolerance enjoyed in the country.

Reverend Father Martin Delali Attitson and some of his parishioners joined the Asamkese Muslim community to mark the end of Ramadan.

Images from the event sighted by GhanaWeb, show the priest and the Muslim community sharing happy smiles and interactions.

Fr Attitson in one of the shots is also seen joining the Muslims as they conducted their Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers.

Some social media users who have been commenting on the images have commended the priest while those who claim to know him point out that such act is his person.

“Rev. Fr. Atitson was my Senior at our Catholic JSS and he always showed respect and tolerance to people of other faiths. I am not surprised about this development. I hope he rises to the very top of the Catholic Church that trained me and him to treat everybody with respect and fairness. God bless the Catholic Church,” a Facebook user, Mikdad Mohammed said.



