See how many cars escorted Akufo-Addo to Kwahu

President Akufo-Addo participated in the 2022 Kwahu Easter festivities

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, April 15, 2022, arrived in the Kwahu Mountains to participate in the 2022 annual Easter Festivities.

As a characteristic of the president’s travels, the long convoy of SUVs symbolized his arrival to the delight of many Kwahu residents and patrons with high expectations for the four-day event.



As captured and shared on Twitter by a page with the profile name @madeinKwahu, the president navigated the mountains with his convey led by heavy state security.



As counted by GhanaWeb, the president’s motorcade aside from the advance convoy was made up seven SUVs including one carrying the president bearing the Coat of Arms, as well as two police salon cars and two pickups.

Watch the video below:



