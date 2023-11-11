See photos of Bawumia's 'secret dinner' with Ken Agyapong

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (left) and Assin Central legislator, Kennedy Agyapong

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was reported to have paid a surprised visit to his main rival in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race which took place on November 4, 2023, Assin Central legislator, Kennedy Agyapong at his home.

The visit to Kennedy Agyapong's residence in Accra took place on Wednesday, November 8, 2023; pro-government Daily Guide newspaper reported in its November 10, 2023 edition.



According to the newspaper the meeting between Bawumia and Ken, which it described as a "calculated political move," was aimed at renewing the bonds of friendship between the two influential figures as well as fostering collaboration for the betterment of the nation as next year’s election beckons."



A member of the campaign team of Vice President Bawumia, Sammi Awuku, has now shared photos of the secret dinner between Ken and Bawumia.



The vice president and the MP could be seen in the pictures beaming with smiles.



Sammi Awuku, the Director General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), was at the meeting himself together with other members of the vice president’s campaign team.

“Great moment! Great vibes! Great interaction and reminding ourselves of some of the highs and lows of the campaign. That is what makes our NPP and our tradition unique,” he captioned the photos which he shared on Facebook on Saturday, November 11, 2023.



View Awuku’s post plus the photos of Ken and Bawumia below:











