See rare, old photo of Haruna Iddrisu as a young bloke

Young Bloke Haruna Iddrisu .jpeg The young Haruna Iddrisu

Sat, 11 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It might seem unimportant to many people, but there are several others who consider the internet as a good library to keep their photos, videos and even text memories.

This technological innovation has also helped a lot of people to share their old photos with the rest of the rest online.

One of such old photos of a prominent person that has been sighted by GhanaWeb is a never-before-seen portrait of the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu.

In the photo that shows the relatively younger Member of Parliament for Tamale South leaning against a car, spotting a long-sleeved shirt and a flying tie to match, has given a lot of people many reasons to relish with nostalgia.

It is a rare photo that tells many stories about the humble beginnings of the MP and also, showcases the beauty of the life of the yesteryears.

See it below:

