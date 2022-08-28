See rare photo of Afriyie Akoto’s father attending his Ph.D graduation in 1985

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto's father attended his Ph.D graduation in 1985

It counts as one of the few photos that show the times before now, particularly too because unlike today, there weren’t as many photos taken then.

In this rare photo, it shows the current Minister of Agric, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and his father in 1985.



The picture shows Dr. Akoto’s father, Okyeame Baffour Osei Akoto, at the graduation of his son after he completed his Ph.D in Cambridge.



According to an earlier published article on GhanaWeb, Okyeame Baffuor Akoto’s father was Nana Owusu Sekyere, Chief of Ankaase in the Kwabre District near Kumasi, while Nana Owusu Sekyere was the grandson of Asantehene Osei Asibey Bonsu.



Although it is not confirmed, the Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has been tipped as one of the people interested in vying for the vacant position of flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.



