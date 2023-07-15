See remains of Nkrumah’s official home in Half Assini left to rot

Screenshot from the video as shared by Wode Maya | Social media

Surrounded by greenery and only few meters from the beach in Ghana's Western Region, it stands dejected from years of abandonment, left to the vagaries of the weather – rain, sunshine etc.

Its falling walls, rusted metals, missing doors and window panes plus ever peeling off paints is a testament of the stress that the one-story building has gone through and continues to suffer.



This is the state of the one-time official home of Ghana’s first president Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



The building was a countryside home for the then president, built by the government via the Public Works Department (PWD), according to a narration by YouTuber, Wode Maya.



“Look at the state of the house right now, this is the country that we live in, where people don’t care about the history, they don’t even consider the fact that we have to preserve our history for the next generation,” Maya laments.



The narration shows that the facility has often hosted Nkrumah’s guests who were usually hosted in the house whenever they visited, leaving behind the hustle and bustle of the capital to enjoy the scenery and serenity of the countryside.





The Abandoned Villa Of Ghana’s First President Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah in Half Assine???? pic.twitter.com/AybW4vnzyn — Wode Maya (@wode_maya) July 11, 2023

SARA



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown:











In the meantime, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



