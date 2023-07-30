See the amounts of money NPP bigwigs donated to Abronye DC during his father’s funeral

An NPP executive annoucing the donation from the party's bigwig at Abronye's fathers funeral

The final funeral rite of the father of the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe (a.k.a. Abronye DC), was held last weekend.

Leading figures of the party, including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua and NPP National Chairman Stephen Ntim, trooped to the funeral to commiserate with Abronyo DC and his family.



Bigwigs of the party, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Members of Parliament, ministers as well as national and regional executives, made mouth-watering funeral contributions that summed up to GH¢134, 000.



President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Bawmia and the chief of staff contributed GH¢25,000, according to a number of the party who was announcing the funeral donations.



Watch a video of how much the various personalities in the NPP gave to support Abronye DC:





