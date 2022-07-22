See the dilapidated state of home where Atta Mills was born and raised

Late John Evans Atta Mills

Anyidoho praises Akufo-Addo for renovating Asomdwee Park

Samuel Atta Mills takes on government, Anyidoho over tampering with brother's tomb



Mills 10th anniversary to be observed



The late President John Evans Atta Mills was elected as the leader of the country on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress in 2008 and subsequently took office in 2009.



However, he died in office after three and a half years into his tenure.



According to Samuel Atta Mills, Mills' younger brother, in a recent interview, the late president suffered a medical condition called sinus infection in 2005 which worsened his health ultimately contributing to his demise.

Ten years after the demise of the late President, the house in which he was born and raised in is in a poor state.



A picture shared by Accra-based Metro TV shows the building almost razed to the ground. It is without a roof and left uninhabited with blocks falling off gradually.



Meanwhile, preparations are underway to mark the 10th anniversary of the demise of the late head of state this Sunday. However, there is currently a public spat between his brother and Koku Anyidoho, a special aide to the late president. The two have publicly disagreed over remodeling of Mills' tomb located at Asomdwee Park, the final resting place of the late president.



See the current state of late President Atta Mills' home below:













Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



DS/SARA