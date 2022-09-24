See the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen was buried at the St. George's Chapel in Windsor

The British Royal Family has released a photo of what can be described as the final resting place of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In a tweet posted on Saturday, September 23, an image of the Queen’s ledger stone was depicted following her interment after a private ceremony was held at St. George's Chapel on September 19, 2022.



Her remains are said to have been laid beside her late husband Prince Phillip, her late father, King George VI, and her late mother Elizabeth I.



“A photograph is released today of the ledger stone now installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the internment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.



"The King George VI Memorial Chapel sits within the walls of St George’s Chapel, Windsor,” the tweet read.



On Monday, September 19, millions across the world witnessed the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8, 2022 at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland.



The British Monarch had been laying-in-state from Edinburgh in Scotland all through to Westminster Hall in London with a final ceremony held at Westminster Abbey, where her final funeral rites was held in front of world leaders, heads of state and millions tuning in worldwide.

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo were in London to attend the funeral.



After the service, the Queen's remains were taken in a procession across London to Windsor Castle where her interment took place at the St. George’s Chapel inside Windsor Castle after a committal service.



See the Royal Family's post below





A ledger stone has been installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.



The King George VI Memorial Chapel sits within the walls of St George’s Chapel, Windsor. pic.twitter.com/5GdsGoTb27 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 24, 2022

MA/DA