See the list of all 47 candidates approved for NPP’s national executives contest

The NPP's national elections is slated for July 14 to July 16, 2022

NPP to elect national executives

47 candidates approved for NPP national executives contest



NPP national elections slated for July 14 to July 16, 2022



After four days of intense vetting, the elections committee of the New Patriotic Party has approved 47 candidates for the 10 positions up for grabs in the party’s upcoming national executives election.



According to a report by assaaseradio.com, the committee has further directed aggrieved or disqualified aspirants/members of the party to petition its national appeals committee to seek redress for any grievances arising from its work.



As scheduled by the party, the candidates will contest for the elections at a National Delegates Conference to be held between July 14 to July 16, 2022.



The positions available for grabs are national chairman, first, second and third vice chairman, general secretary, national organiser, national youth organiser, national treasurer, national women’s organiser, and national nasara coordinator.



See below the list of approved candidates for each position as reported by Asaaseradio.com:



National Chairman



Joseph Ayikoi Otoo



Stephen Ayensu Ntim



Stephen Asamoah-Boateng



George Kwabena



Abankwa-Yeboah



Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi

Akwasi Osei-Adjei



Gifty Ama Asantewa Ayeh



Sammy Crabbe



1st and 2nd Vice Chairman



Rita Talata Asobayire



Nuworsu Ken-Wuud E.



Kiston Akomeng Kissi



Derek Kwaku Nkansah



Michael Omari Wadie



McJewels J. Annan



Ismael Yahuza



Danquah Smith Buttey



Edmond Peprah



Alhaji Masawudu Osman

General Secretary



John Boadu



Justin Kodua



Frimpong, Iddrisu Musah



Frederick Opare Ansah



Charles Bissue



Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh



Women’s Organiser



Ellen Ama Daaku



Hajia Sawudatu Saeed



Kate Gyamfua



National Organiser



Henry Nana Boakye



Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover

Eric Amoako Twum



Bright Essilfie-Kumi



Seth Adu-Adjei



National Youth Organiser



Abanga Fusani Yakubu



Salam Mohammed Mustapha



Prince Kamal Gumah



Michael Osei Boateng



Nasara Cordinator



Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa



Issaka Muaza Kunata



Awal Mohammed



Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo



Abdul Rahman Diallo

Haruna Ismael



Haruna Maiga



National Treasurer



Dr. Charles Dwamena



Collins Nuamah



Yussif Tedam



Eileen Mary Posch Oduro



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







GA/WA