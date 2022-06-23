4
See the list of all 47 candidates approved for NPP’s national executives contest

NPP Flag 610x375 The NPP's national elections is slated for July 14 to July 16, 2022

After four days of intense vetting, the elections committee of the New Patriotic Party has approved 47 candidates for the 10 positions up for grabs in the party’s upcoming national executives election.

According to a report by assaaseradio.com, the committee has further directed aggrieved or disqualified aspirants/members of the party to petition its national appeals committee to seek redress for any grievances arising from its work.

As scheduled by the party, the candidates will contest for the elections at a National Delegates Conference to be held between July 14 to July 16, 2022.

The positions available for grabs are national chairman, first, second and third vice chairman, general secretary, national organiser, national youth organiser, national treasurer, national women’s organiser, and national nasara coordinator.

See below the list of approved candidates for each position as reported by Asaaseradio.com:

National Chairman

Joseph Ayikoi Otoo

Stephen Ayensu Ntim

Stephen Asamoah-Boateng

George Kwabena

Abankwa-Yeboah

Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi

Akwasi Osei-Adjei

Gifty Ama Asantewa Ayeh

Sammy Crabbe

1st and 2nd Vice Chairman

Rita Talata Asobayire

Nuworsu Ken-Wuud E.

Kiston Akomeng Kissi

Derek Kwaku Nkansah

Michael Omari Wadie

McJewels J. Annan

Ismael Yahuza

Danquah Smith Buttey

Edmond Peprah

Alhaji Masawudu Osman

General Secretary

John Boadu

Justin Kodua

Frimpong, Iddrisu Musah

Frederick Opare Ansah

Charles Bissue

Ramseyer Ahmed Agyeman-Prempeh

Women’s Organiser

Ellen Ama Daaku

Hajia Sawudatu Saeed

Kate Gyamfua

National Organiser

Henry Nana Boakye

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover

Eric Amoako Twum

Bright Essilfie-Kumi

Seth Adu-Adjei

National Youth Organiser

Abanga Fusani Yakubu

Salam Mohammed Mustapha

Prince Kamal Gumah

Michael Osei Boateng

Nasara Cordinator

Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa

Issaka Muaza Kunata

Awal Mohammed

Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo

Abdul Rahman Diallo

Haruna Ismael

Haruna Maiga

National Treasurer

Dr. Charles Dwamena

Collins Nuamah

Yussif Tedam

Eileen Mary Posch Oduro

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
