See the old photo of one of Ghana’s pharmaceutical giants that is getting people inspired

The old photo of the company has gotten many inspired

In a lot of business circles, there are usually talks about the humble beginnings of people or enterprises that a lot of others do not know about, or have never seen before.

That appears to be the story of one of Ghana’s pharmaceutical giants, Ernest Chemists, after an old photo showing perhaps its very early stages of business, has popped up online.



The photo, which clearly shows the inscriptions of ‘Ernest Chemist’ in front of a typical pharmacy in Ghana – the over-the-counter type, has gotten people online talking about how inspired they are by such images.



“Ernest Chemists. Day and Night Dispensing Chemists,” the inscriptions in front of the shop indicate.



While it is unclear when this photo was shot, it may appear that this photo is decades old.



Today, Ernest Chemists is a leading pharmaceutical company in Ghana and is made up of three main divisions - manufacturing, retailing, and distribution and exports.



Due to its diversity, ECL makes quality and affordable medicine accessible to everyone.

See the old photo below:







