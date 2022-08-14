See the stone at Kulungu that details the assassination attempts on Nkrumah's life

Dr Kwame Nkrumah

According to history, Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah suffered a number of assassination attempts with some of them being bombings.

But of the attacks and assassination attempts, the most popular one is the Kulungugu bomb attack.



History indicates that Kwame Nkrumah made a stopover at Kulungu on his way to Accra from Burkina Faso where he held talks with then Burkinabe President, Maurice Yameogo, over plans to construct a hydroelectric project on the Volta River.



Nkrumah, after persuasive attempts by his team, opted to stop at Kulungu where some school children had lined up since morning to welcome the president.



Unknown to Nkrumah, there was a sinister move behind the arrangement as some persons had planted a bomb in a bouquet which was to be presented to Kwame Nkrumah.



One of the pupils, who later came to be known as Elizabeth Asantewaa, was sent to present the flowers to President Nkrumah.

As she got closer to Kwame Nkrumah, Captain Samuel Buckman who was part of Nkrumah’s security detail detected the bombs in the flower and saved the life of Kwame Nkrumah.



The young girl however sustained injuries but survived.



A stone was placed at the spot to serve as memorial for incident that happened on August 1, 1962.



