See this 1958 graduation photo from the KNUST

In 1958, the setting for a university graduation was obviously not as flamboyant as we have them today but the essence of those events cannot be said to have been any less.
In this photo of a graduation ceremony from the Kumasi College of Technology, now the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science of Technology, the graduating class is seen clad in rich kente, representing the great heritage of this country.
A few though, are spotted in their suits and matching flying ties.
With their signature post-independence haircuts to match, these fresh graduates are seen standing, as would be the situation when the National Anthem is being played.
The image was shared by the Ghana Stories (@Ghanaspotlight) on Twitter.
See it here:
Graduation ceremony at Kumasi College of Technology (now Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology - KNUST ) in 1958. pic.twitter.com/b67tMwqsUy— Ghana Stories ???????? (@Ghanaspotlight) June 12, 2021
