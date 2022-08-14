See this image of popular cinema, Orion in the 1960s and now

The Orion is located at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra

After gaining independence in 1957, cinemas became a central point of entertainment in Ghana.

From Roxy Cinema in Adabraka to the Opera and Palladium in Accra Central; Royal Globe Cinemas, Rex Cinema and many others scattered across the country, the entertainment scene in Ghana seemed to be on the cusp of something bright.



Located at vantage points in key commercial and rural districts in the country, the cinemas provided hundreds with the opportunity to watch plays, movies and depictions of compelling film production from across the globe.



An image for one of the popular cinemas built in the 1960s, depicted its glory days which has now been left to rot due to a lack of maintenance culture and other factors.



The image which was shared by @Ghanaspotlight on Twitter was captioned; “Orion Cinema at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra, was one of the popular entertainment venues for couples during its glory days in the 1960s.”



The Orion cinema, just like others, are said to have gathered huge crowds on special nights with people queuing up to catch a glimpse of the latest film production for the day.

The cinema often showed major filmed productions from India, America and other parts of the world and operated in Ghana for some years.



According to research, audience at the Orion and Palladium were mainly for the locals which often showed action and karate-based movies. The Rex Cinema on the other hand was patronised by the elite while the Regal was mainly for a diverse audience.



But through the years, urbanisation cropped in, forcing many of these cinemas to fold up with no chance of re-emerging into the entertainment scene.



Also, many of these popular cinemas fast became empty and dilapidated due to mismanagement.



At the moment, shopping malls and movie houses have become one of the main choice of entertainment grounds for many patrons while a host of the once famous establishments seem to have closed their doors forever.

See the striking image of the once famous Orion cinema back in the 1960s and now





MA/KPE