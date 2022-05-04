See this rare, old photo of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and his late son, David

Bishop Dag Heward-Mills is seen here with his late son, Dr David Heward-Mills

Eldest son of Dag Heward-Mills dies

Celebration of Life service held for the late Dr David Heward-Mills



Dag Heward-Mills’ son to be buried in Houston



On Saturday, May 7, 2022, a memorial and interment service will be held for the eldest son of the Founder and General Overseer of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, in Houston, Texas, in the United States of America.



Dr David Heward-Mills’ death was announced on Friday, April 15, 2022, with details saying that he died after a short illness.



Since then, there have been several messages of condolences sent out to the family in commiseration with them.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the former president, John Dramani Mahama, have each separately visited the family of the evangelist to mourn with them.

On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, there was a Celebration of Life service held in the memory of the late David, at the Anagkazo Campus, at Mampong.



In a never-seen photo that has been sighted by GhanaWeb, it shows a relatively young Dag Heward-Mills with his young son, David Heward-Mills, sharing a beautiful father-son moment.



The smiling David is seen being petted on the head by his father, who looks directly into the lens of the camera.



Here is the photo:



