See truck load of goods Mahama, NDC reportedly sent to Keta flood victims

Areas in the Volta Region that were hit by floods following the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams continue to receive support from Ghanaians across the country.

The largest opposition political party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has also come to the aid of the communities that were hit by the floods.



Audio-visuals shared by proponents of the party on social media show trucks loaded with goods being sent to the affected people of the Volta Region.



One of the trucks, which was reportedly sent to Keta by the presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, had loads of goods.



“This is a lot. He (Mahama) brought about 3000 mattresses, 2000 bags of rice, 2000 cartons of tin tomatoes, 2000 cartons of sardines and other things,” a woman can be heard narrating in the video.



She indicated that this was the first assistance the people of Keta are getting since the floods began.

Background:



Several parts of the Volta Region have been devastated by the flood caused by the spillage of excess water from two dams in the region, the Akosombo Dam and the Kpong Dam.



More than 10,000 Ghanaians have been forced to evacuate from their homes and several properties including homes and appliances in them as well as farms and vehicles have been destroyed.



The government has had to form an inter-ministerial committee to assess the extent of the havoc caused by the spillage in other to provide the needed assistance to the citizenry.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has even visited the hardest hit communities, including Mepe and has assured them that his government would do all it can to get them out of the current situation.

Aerial footages of the Volta Region sighted by GhanaWeb shows the extent of damage caused by the flood.



The pictures captured by TV3 showed vast acres of land overtaken by flood water.



Farms, parks, as well as structures, including homes, schools, hospitals and companies could be seen submerged in water.



Watch a video of the truck loaded with goods the NDC sent to the people of Keta:





