See where to go to for your Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Greater Accra

President Akufo-Addo took the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine Live on TV in March

• Ghana's vaccination exercise continues with the intake of some 177,600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines

• Persons 18 years and over, excluding pregnant women, can go for their jabs from selected health service points



• The exercise starts on August 16 and ends on August 20



From tomorrow, August 16, 2021, all persons eligible for the Coronavirus vaccines will be able to go to selected health service locations within the Greater Accra region for their jabs.



The inoculation exercise, which is being spearheaded by the Ghana Health Service, will see the Johnson & Johnson vaccines being administered across the region, augmenting the numbers who have already been vaccinated nationally.

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, the government of Ghana took delivery of 177,600, being the first batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the country.



The vaccines will be administered as single-shot doses to immunize citizens, to help curtail the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.



The consignment, according to the Ministry of Health was procured under the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) initiative.



A tweet posted on Saturday, August 7, 2021, read; "The government of Ghana today received over 177,600 the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccines procured under the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) initiative."

Following that, the Ministry of Health has released lists of health outlets that persons can visit to be vaccinated.



The available list to GhanaWeb covers areas such as Accra Metro, Tema Metro, Okaikoi North, Kpone Katamanso, Ga South, Adenta, and Ablekuma Central.



The vaccination will run from August 16 to August 20, with the Service warning that persons who have already been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines should not present themselves for this exercise.



See them here:



























