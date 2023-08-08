See yourselves in excellence as you write your BECE – Jomoro MP to candidates

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, Member of Parliament for Jomoro

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency has wished candidates taking the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) luck.

In a brief message, Dorcas Affo-Toffey encouraged the applicants to be confident and to face the tests with courage.



She also advised them to keep their heads high and consider themselves exceptional.



A total of 602,457 final-year junior high school (JHS) students across Ghana are writing the exams which start today, August 7, 2023.



According to the West African Examination Council (WAEC), the examination would be held simultaneously for both public schools and private candidates.



The examinations are taking place from today, Monday, August 7 to Friday, August 11, 2023.

Out of the 602,457, 600,714 will sit the BECE for School Candidates (BECE-SC) while 1,743 will sit the BECE for Private Candidates (BECE-PC).



The BECE-SC will have 300,323 males and 300,391 females, whilst the BECE-PC will include 889 males and 854 females.



The BECE-SC, which is primarily for students who have completed nine years of basic education, will be attended by eighteen thousand, nine hundred and eighty-three public and private JHSs.



They will take the BECE in 2,137 centres, each with one supervisor.



There will be 2,000 assistant supervisors and 21,025 invigilators.

In the case of the BECE-PC, it will be written at 15 examination centres with a supervisor.



The examination will have 60 invigilators and one assistant supervisor.



The MP in her message said, “Best of luck for your exams. All the best as you journey through these exams. Keep your heads high and see yourselves in excellence”.