Seek God's lead, YOSO CEO tells youth

Mr. Sam Jonah is the CEO Youthage Strategic Organization (YOSO)

The Chief Executive Officer of Youthage Strategic Organization (YOSO), Mr. Sam Jonah, has made a clarion call to the youth to seek God's lead in whatever they do.

"If you seek the lead of God, you will be amazed by the end results. I have encountered many obstacles in my field of operation but it has been worthwhile with God", he told Deznews42's 'Faith in the field programme' in Accra on Wednesday.



According to the young renowned football administrator and agent, it is very important to instil proper spiritual values into young footballers when leading them.



"Everyone has their beliefs, hence I can only share my thoughts and views. But most importantly, what the players ought to know is to believe in whatever they do and with hard work and determination they will achieve their set targets," he contributed.



Mr. Jonah who has a passion of mobilizing little children together to play football, said, "I believe there is only one God and He is the one who guides my ways and leads me on to those paths that I have gone through till now. He's been there for me all through my existence on earth.



"I believe God has put this under my siege to give hope to the underprivileged kids who do not get the requisite support to achieve their dreams."

He further stated that life has got its highs and lows, and one must just have to keep his or her focus, keep going and will surely get to the helm.



"One lad who is under my auspices was almost giving up as he was not getting playing time at his club. But I held him to believe in God and pray as his time was definitely coming. Now he is in the mix of plays," he affirmed.



The YOSO founder and CEO recounted a particular incident which occurred when he hosted a juvenile tournament.



"I had organized an event which had participants teams traveling from afar to the base of the event just when the first team had arrived."



"I received a notice that the intended accommodation base they were to camp had not been secured yet by my then assistant."

"So I had to now go roam within the town in search for a place of rest for that team who has arrived."



"I was rejected by a few homes but miraculously a school facility was given to me to host the visitors all through the duration of the tournament. This was the doing of God."



He pleaded with some religious bodies not to brand football as evil.



According to him, "God gave everyone talents as we believe! The Christian organization has theirs to sing, preach, minister or whatsoever they get to do,



"The sports association also have their talents to also play football, run, etc. Football is a sport to keep athletes healthy and is all to the glorification of the Most High God."