Seek God, time to account for your evil deeds - A Plus tells CID boss Ken Yeboah

Mr. Isaac Ken Yeboah, Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service is retiring and Kwame A Plus has given him a bitter pill to go home with.

Taking to his Facebook page to react to Mr. Yeboah's retirement, A Plus, who is a political activist, said the time has come for the CID boss to account for all the bad things he did to others while in active service.



According to the musician-turned-politician, crimes in the country will reduce now that Ken Yeboah is retiring from the police service. A Plus accused the CID chief of watching on for police officers perpetrate crimes against civilians as he allowed them to go unpunished.



"We thank God that the CID director Ken Yeboah is leaving the police service today. Crime will surely reduce in Ghana Now that you are a civilian like us, We shall meet on the flip side very often." He wrote in portions of a lengthy writeup on Facebook.



A Plus claimed that several police officers have been killed over their involvement in criminal activities including bullion van robberies under Ken Yeboah.



A Plus, who is literally happy about the 'all too soon retirement' that has befallen the CID boss said he believes in the existence of the Almighty God and that people like Ken Yeboah will never go unpunished especially for having a hand in the death of others.

He admonished the outgoing CID Director to pray to God and ask Him for forgiveness for covering up the murder of innocent people.



"Mr Ken Yeboah,!! This life is short, and power is transient. You see that all too soon you are no more a CID director? You are not even a constable. This is the reality of life! It’s time to account for everything you did. Anyone who takes a life, directly or indirectly, or support the taking of an innocent life will suffer and die a miserable death eventually if they don’t confess and pray for forgiveness. There is God! There is God! There is an almighty God! Seek him and pray for forgiveness; Innocent people were killed but you covered up." He chided.



When five innocent young men were murdered in Gomoa Fetteh, you took me to a police truck at CID headquarters to show me bullet holes from an alleged exchange of fire the deceased had with the police which resulted in their death. You knew it was not true. You knew that the police were misled. You knew innocent souls had been taken but you covered up even when you knew that the police themselves shot into their truck to fake exchange of fire. I want to put this on record. There are too many good police officers in the system. God bless them. They told me that you are a liar!!

Under your watch, police officers who were being investigated for their alleged involvement in a bullion van robbery were murdered and again, the police service claimed that there was an exchange of fire where ONLY THE SUSPECT DIED. Funny!!! You can deceive gullible Ghanaians to believe this stup!d account, but some of us know that those guys were murdered to cover up crimes in the police service.



Mr Ken Yeboah,!! This life is short, and power is transient. Do you see that all too soon you are no more a CID director? You are not even a constable. This is the reality of life! It’s time to account for everything you did. Anyone who takes a life, directly or indirectly, or supports the taking of innocent life will suffer and die a miserable death eventually if they don’t confess and pray for forgiveness. There is God! There is God! There is an almighty God! Seek him and pray for forgiveness; Innocent people were killed but you covered up.



For so many years, many innocent young people have died at the hands of the police who are supposed to protect them. Police officers stuff people's cars with illegal drugs and turn around to arrest them. Those who can pay are released. Those who can’t pay, suffer. Amofa was shot and k!lled at Kwabenya while drinking beer with friends. Later, police like you told us that he was an armed robber. Some police officers in Ghana have engaged in serious armed robbery. Not long ago, police attacked and k!lled a colleague officer who was only doing his job to take care of himself and his young family. Sadly, those evil police officers were murdered to cover up. Even good police officers are not safe from the evil in the police service because of men like you!! You put me in harm’s way, but I’ve forgiven you. #Pray for forgiveness. I won’t miss you!! You are a #badcop. And oh, before you leave the service, tell that woman at arms and ammunition or whatever you call it that I, Kwame A Plus, I said I’ve put her on my list! She should be very careful. Bright Oduro didn’t survive it! Tiwa didn’t survive it. She won’t survive it!! Tell her to be extra vigilant. I have an eye in her office!!! I’m not fearless, but fear will not stop me from being the man I’m supposed to be.



