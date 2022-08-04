Seek assistance when experiencing continuous suicidal thoughts - Deputy UCC Hospital Director

Photo of someone in isolation

The Deputy Director for the University of Cape Coast Hospital, Dr. James Prah, has reiterated the need to seek assistance should one experience continuous suicidal thoughts.

He notes that seeking appropriate help from a medical practitioner, counsellor or family members would help reduce the surge in suicidal cases in the country.



According to the latest World Health Organization (WHO) data published in 2020, suicide deaths in Ghana reached 1,993 or 1.14% of total deaths.



The age-adjusted death rate is 10.54 per 100,000 of population placing Ghana 64th in the world.



Suicidal thoughts can be caused by a variety of factors, including mental health issues, chronic physical pain or sickness, grief, bullying, and the breakdown of relationships.



In an exclusive interview with ATLFM NEWS, Dr. Prah indicated that talking to someone is the best approach to stop suicidal thoughts because it helps to restore hope, provides support and validation as well as enhances self- esteem of suicidal persons.

He, therefore, called on especially parents to strengthen their relationship with their children so they can talk to them openly about their problems without feeling uncomfortable or having to turn to the internet or their friends for assistance.



“In this day and age, children are exposed to anything that is why if you are a parent you deceive yourself if you think when you discuss certain things with your child you are rather putting up things in the mind of the child” he stressed.



While indicating that people who are suicidal people tend to be socially isolated from the community among other symptoms, Dr. Prah urged the public to be extremely vigilant to spot symptoms in order to provide immediate help.



He notes that such people tend to give their possessions to loved ones, talk about death, or may engage in risky behaviours. Hence he called on the public to be each other’s keepers and help one another.