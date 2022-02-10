Seek clarification over minister’s conversion of tollbooths to washrooms statement – NRSA

Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah

Head of Regulation, Inspection, and Compliance at the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Kwame Koduah Atuahene, has called on Ghanaians to seek further explanations into a statement made by the Minister of Roads on Highways on the repurposing of tollbooths into washrooms.

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has hinted at government’s plan to convert all abandoned tollbooths into decent washrooms for use by motorists.



His comments come on the back of the National Road Safety Authority’s call on the sector Ministry to remove the non-functioning booths to prevent accidents from occurring.



It is however not clear how the government intends to do this, considering how tollbooths are positioned in the middle of the road.



After his statement, a cross-section of the Ghanaians have condemned his stance saying it will rather risk the lives of Ghanaians, whiles some are of the view the positioning of these toilet facilities will be unhygienic.

According to Kwame Koduah Atuahene, no conclusion can be drawn on the location of these highway washrooms per the Minister’s statements.



“We need to seek further clarification on his statement. Without additional information we cannot make a conclusion of the Minister’s statements,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



Kwame Koduah Atuahene says clearly it is unsafe to site a washroom in the middle of a highway as it can become a death trap. “This has not been made into law and if what he is saying is true we will have to look at the safety impact report and advise them to review it when it happens.”



He admits it will be rather perfect for tollbooths to be moved to the sides of the highways rather than remain in the middle of roads if they are to be converted to washrooms.