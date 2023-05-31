0
Seek permission before you cut a tree, flower – Parks and Gardens Unit Head

Some unscrupulous people have made it a habit of derailing the efforts of the Parks and Gardens

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ho Municipal Unit Head of the Parks and Gardens, Mr Michael Dzeble, has bemoaned the behavior of some residents that derail the efforts of his office with regards to the beautification of the Volta Regional capital.

Speaking to Torgui Ahorgo on Ho92.5FM’s Adanu Morning Show, Thursday, 30 May 2023, the Ho Municipal Unit Head of the Parks and Gardens called on the residents of Ho to view the works of the Parks and Gardens as an important one.

According to Mr Dzeble, despite efforts by his outfit to ensure the beautification of the Ho township, some unscrupulous people have made it a habit of derailing the efforts of the Parks and Gardens by cutting down trees indiscriminately among other practices.

He, therefore, cautioned residents of the town against such practices.

“No one has the right to cut any tree or flower without proper authorisation. So anyone who wants to cut any tree or flower should first let us know so we advise appropriately, whether you planted it yourself or not, let us know,” Mr Dzeble cautioned.

Mr Dzeble urged the public to be gentle to trees and flowers, reiterating the adage “if the last tree dies, the last man dies too.”

He revealed that currently, both the Volta Regional Office and the Ho Municipal Unit of the Parks and Gardens have no vehicle and other equipment needed to facilitate their work.

Mr Dzeble, therefore, appealed to corporate Ghana as well as well-meaning Ghanaians to come to the aid of his outfit to enable it provide garden seats among others at recreational centres for relaxation purposes and the beautification of the Ho town.

