9
Menu
News

Seek permission before you use my picture for billboards – Wontumi warns

942501140 956928 600x400 Chairman Wontumi's billboard

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP has expressed his indignation and dissatisfaction to a volunteer group who have erected billboards at vantage points with his pictures in the metropolis to recontest his position.

He has asked persons ready to campaign for him to seek his permission before making any move that will go against the party’s rules.

According to his aide, the outspoken NPP chairman will soon take action on the move which he is not happy with.

“He might ask his guys to demolish all the billboards soon,” Duncan Bombay told Peacefm.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP Youth Organizer suspended for attacking Akufo-Addo
Odoi, Afena-Gyan, others perform initiation dance
Video of Akufo-Addo abolishing purchase of V8 cars for government officials in 2017 surfaces
How Otto Addo convinced Jose Mourinho on the use of Felix Afena-Gyan
How a doctor sacrificed his dreams to start all over because of love
Thomas Partey meets his look-alike
Arthur K explains how he was chased out 6 months to his graduation at UGMS
You don’t understand football – Otto Addo tells journalist
What a talent – BBC’s John Bennet praises Mohammed Kudus for performance against Nigeria
How Black Stars players were rated against the Super Eagles