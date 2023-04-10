Sefa Kayi, Kwaku Baako, others laugh over Dr Afriyie Akoto’s ATOPA slogan

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a former Minister for Food and Agriculture, is one of about 10 members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have announced their intention of contesting in the party presidential primaries.

As has become a custom, many presidential aspirants have slogans depicting their presidential campaign ideologies. These slogans are also used as catchphrases by the supporters of the presidential hopefuls.



For instance, the NPP presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, has GTP as one of his slogans which depicts his economic plan for the transformation of Ghana, the Great Transformational Plan (GTP).



National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, goes by the slogan, 'Ahoto' which represents his initiative to support his party's grassroots.



Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto's slogan is ATOPA, which stands for "Akoto Tops All".



Veteran broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi, during his Kokrokoo show on Peace FM, could not help but burst into laughter after mentioning Dr Akoto’s slogan.

“Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto’s slogan is ATOPA, meaning Akoto Tops All,” Sefa Kayi said before bursting into uncontrollable laughter.



The panellists for the Kokrokoo show, including veteran journalist Kweku Baako Jnr and social commentator Bernard Allotey Jacobs, who were amazed by the ATOPA slogan, joined Sefa Kayi to laugh their heads off.



“Atopa” is an Akan word which means a man aggressively humping a woman during sexual intercourse.



Watch the incident in the video below:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/BB