Sefa Kayi turned down four opportunities to be an NPP Minister - Computer man

The recent appointment of veteran media personality, Kwami Sefa Kayi as a Board Member of the National Petroleum Authority by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continues to generate a lot of discussions in the country.

Adding his voice to the number of people who endorsed the ‘Kokrokoo’ show host for his new position, the founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministry, Prophet Eric Amponsah (Computer Man) has revealed how the 2016 GJA Journalist of the Year turned down an opportunity to be a minister in the John Agyekum Kufuor government.



Speaking in an interview with Oman Channel monitored by GhanaWeb, Computer man disclosed that President Kufuor personally called on Mr Sefa Kayi to serve in his government as a Minister for Information but the journalist declined the offer.



“What Kwami actually deserve is a ministerial appointment but he has always declined it. During President Kufuor’s tenure, I was at Peace FM and President Kufuor wanted to appoint him as Minister for Information but he declined,” Computer man said.



Further to his revelation, the Prophet disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had also sought to offer the journalist a Ministerial appointment but had his offer turned down on three occasions.

"When Nana Addo came, he went to him thrice but he declined on all occasions. So having him on a board is not farfetched. Kwami is intelligent and the nation has benefited from him a lot. He is not that old but he has done things that some old people have not been able to do and so he is the right man for the job. He is incorruptible and learned, which I believe was what the President considered before appointing him,” he said.



The host of Peace FM’s morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ together with other new board members of the NPA was sworn in on Friday, August 6, 2021.



His appointment has received varied reactions from the public as some have described him as deserving of the position while others have also described the appointment as a political reward.



